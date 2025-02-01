Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton are set to be tested once again by a club eyeing a Toffees star and the player is ‘open to the transfer’ even though it will not be easy to pull off.

David Moyes has seen his attacking options hugely reduced due to injury blows and the club have been assessing options in the market.

Moyes does not want to be left short of firepower in the final third when the transfer window swings shut on Monday evening.

Everton thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Saturday with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Iliman Ndiaye, while Beto grabbed a brace.

And it is Beto who continues to be a wanted man, with Italian sides and especially Torino, keen on a late deal.

According to DAZN Italia, Torino will ‘try another attack’ on Everton to try to get the striker.

It is suggested that Beto ‘is open to the transfer’, but the move is not rated as an easy one to pull off due to Everton’s demands.

Torino though are to bank €18m plus bonuses from selling Ivan Ilic to Russian side Spartak Moscow, which will hugely boost their coffers.

Everton would likely want an attacker or two through the door before doing business on Beto though and time is running out.