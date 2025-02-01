Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus are currently making an effort again to try to sign Newcastle United centre-back Lloyd Kelly before the window closes.

The 26-year-old defender was signed in the summer transfer window by Newcastle to provide Eddie Howe with options.

Kelly is down the pecking order under Howe and might secure an exit from St. James’ Park in this window if the deal is right for the Magpies.

Juventus, who are interested in signing Kelly, failed with their initial offer to sign the defender on loan.

Newcastle will only allow Kelly to leave on loan in the event of securing an obligation clause in the deal.

It is suggested that Newcastle are also ready to sanction a permanent departure for the centre-back as well.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Bianconeri are trying again to secure a deal for Kelly.

Juventus have failed to agree on a deal with Lens for Kevin Danso and they have turned back their attention to the Newcastle defender.

All eyes will be on the Serie A outfit to see whether they will be able to come up with an offer suitable enough to convince Newcastle.