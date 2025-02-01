Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace might turn to a Premier League defender ‘as a last resort’ as they aim to strengthen Oliver Glasner’s hand before the transfer window shuts.

Palace are active in the final days of the window as they hunt reinforcements to help Glasner keep them away from the relegation fray.

Having scored just 26 goals in their 23 Premier League outings, keeping the door shut at the other end of the pitch is a priority for Glasner.

They are weighing up a number of defensive targets and, according to the Times, might turn to Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell ‘as a last resort’.

The 28-year-old has made just one appearance for Chelsea so far this season, turning out for 45 minutes in the EFL Cup.

Firmly out of the picture at Stamford Bridge, he has been consistently linked with a move away.

The defender has substantial Premier League experience, having turned out nearly 170 times in the top flight, and would likely welcome a switch to Selhurst Park.

His deal at Stamford Bridge is set to run through to the summer of 2027.