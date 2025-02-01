Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has selected his team to take on Bournemouth at Dean Court in the Premier League this afternoon.

Slot made wholesale changes to his side in the Champions League at PSV Eindhoven in midweek as he made no secret of his desire to prioritise today’s game on the south coast.

Bournemouth are considered to be a huge test for Liverpool, with the Cherries up to seventh in the Premier League and not having lost a game since late November.

On the way Bournemouth have beaten Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back they go with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the Reds have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking threat.

Slot has options on the bench to make changes if needed at any point and they include Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley