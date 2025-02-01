George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough hitman Emmanuel Latte Lath remains firmly on course to join MLS side Atlanta United ‘despite rumours suggesting’ he was still deciding on the move or ‘Boro waiting’ to sign a replacement.

Atlanta United have agreed a fee to land Latte Lath from Middlesbrough and will pay the Championship side a fee of around £18m plus add-ons.

The deal has taken a while to be pushed over the line though and it has been suggested in some quarters that it is not done and dusted.

Talk ranged from Latte Lath not having fully decided to join the MLS side to Middlesbrough not being willing to sign off the deal unless they land a replacement.

However, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, those suggestions are wide of the mark.

The Boro hitman gave the green light to the move some time ago and the deal is in the process of being finalised.

He is expected to link up with Ronny Deila’s men and be ready for the new MLS season.

Losing Latte Lath is far from ideal for Middlesbrough, but the Riverside outfit are banking a substantial fee from his exit.