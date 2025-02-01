Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Marco Silva’s Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe has his Magpies team sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table and putting in a strong tilt for Champions League football next term.

He will look to get the better of an up and down Fulham team today, with the Cottagers having won one and lost two of their last three league outings.

Fulham also won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, prevailing 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka in goal, while at the back Howe selects Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees the the Magpies boss select Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can chop and change with his substitutes if needed and they include Emil Krafth and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Team vs Fulham

Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Botman, Krafth, Osula, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley