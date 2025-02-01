Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City must offer a permanent deal to Wolfsburg for their winger Patrick Wimmer, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Foxes are fighting to stay up in the Premier League this season under Ruud van Nistelrooy and lost 4-0 at Everton on Saturday.

Even though they have struggled to get points on a consistent basis, they picked up three points against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Foxes hierarchy are now looking to back Van Nistelrooy in an effort to try to keep them afloat.

Now they are looking to bring a new wide player in and Wolfsburg’s Wimmer is a player they want.

However, Leicester want to bring him in on a loan deal, which is not the formula the Bundesliga side want to do a deal on.

It has been suggested that they are only interested in a permanent deal if Leicester want Wimmer.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Foxes will approach with a permanent offer or if they will look at other alternatives.