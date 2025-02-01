Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City have ‘put an offer’ of around €13m in for a Brazilian striker and are ‘in a hurry’ to get the deal done.

The Foxes are facing a big battle to survive in the Premier League this season and have put their faith in former Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy to keep them afloat.

Van Nistelrooy is keen to add another striker before the window closes and Leicester had a look at Ajax’s Chuba Akpom before dropping out of the race.

Now they are fishing in South America for an attacking option and have even taken their interest in a Brazilian striker as far as an offer.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Leicester have ‘put an offer’ of around €13m on the table for Atletico MG attacker Alisson.

The Foxes are said to be ‘in a hurry’ with the deal given the window slams shut on Monday night.

Alisson is rated as one of Atletico MG’s top talents and has already had interest from the Middle East.

Leicester are hoping their bid can do the business for a player who has a release clause of €60m in his contract, which runs until the end of 2027.

The 19-year-old made 35 appearances for Atletico MG last year, scoring three times and providing one assist.

He started 12 of those matches.