Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Welsh outfit Cardiff City to Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Farke’s men were held to a 0-0 draw on their last outing by Burnley in what was an uneventful game low on chances at Turf Moor.

The Whites boss will want a return to winning ways today against Cardiff and Leeds do start as firm favourites to pick up all three points.

Cardiff however arrive on a solid run of form and have not been beaten in any game since Boxing Day; they will likely look to sit deep and frustrate the Whites.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back the Whites have Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In the engine room, Leeds have Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, while leading the attacking charge are Dan James, Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and, up top, Joel Piroe.

Farke has options off the bench if needed at any point and they include Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph