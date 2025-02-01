Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Italian side Cagliari remain interested in Tromso attacker Lasse Nordas, who has been linked with a move to Derby County, and the ‘next few hours will be decisive’ in understanding where he will end up.

With less than three days remaining in the winter transfer window, Derby County are keen to strengthen their squad to help Paul Warne keep them up in the Championship.

Warne has a striker on his agenda and has his eyes set on Norwegian outfit Tromso’s star Nordas.

However, Derby are not the only club after Nordas’s signature, as Serie A outfit Cagliari are in for him.

It has been suggested that Derby have managed to agree on a deal with Tromso and the player has been given permission to complete his move.

However, according to Italian outlet Centotrentuno, Cagliari still remain in the hunt for Nordas and the next few hours could prove decisive in the race for the Derby target.

Nordas has left Tromso’s training camp in Spain and it is unclear whether the player is in favour of joining the Championship side.

Tromso gave Cagliari a deadline of this morning to submit their final bid for the centre forward.

Now all eyes will be on Nordas to see which club he will end up joining before the window closes.