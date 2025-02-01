Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is staying tight-lipped about talk that his side are set to land Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Rashford is out-of-favour under Ruben Amorim and has been made available to leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa have emerged as his likely destination, with the Villa Park side negotiating a loan deal with an option to buy.

They are widely expected to be on course to get the deal done before the window slams shut, but Emery is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Asked on BBC Radio 5 live if he has anything to say on Rashford, Emery replied: “No. I will wait for tomorrow and Monday.

“We have to replace the players that left and the club is working.”

Aston Villa reduced their attacking options this month by selling Jhon Duran to Saudi side Al Nassr and loaning Emi Buendia to Bayer Leverkusen.

Emery saw his side lose 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday evening and wants reinforcements bringing in through the door.