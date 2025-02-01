Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United could see more exits than just Lloyd Kelly before the transfer window slams shut as ‘other Newcastle squad players’ are also attracting interest.

The Magpies have not bolstered Eddie Howe’s squad in the winter transfer window and have even seen it weakened, with Miguel Almiron sold to Atlanta United.

Kelly is set to follow the winger out of the door as he is going to Italian giants Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy.

Howe may not be keen to lose any more players but ‘other Newcastle squad players also attracting interest’, according to talkSPORT.

Given their desire to improve their PSR position ahead of the summer transfer window, Newcastle could be tempted to do more business.

How that impacts on Howe’s squad though and Newcastle’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League remains to be seen.

It is also unclear which Magpies stars are wanted men in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Newcastle went down to a 2-1 loss at home against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, but remain well placed to push for a top four finish.