Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make an enquiry to Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs have been having a massive injury crisis going through their team with the backline being the most affected area.

The north London club’s attack has also suffered bruises and they have been looking to bring in a new forward to back Ange Postecoglou

Spurs wanted to sign Randal Kolo Muani but he ended up at Juventus and now Bayern Munich’s Matthys Tel has also made it clear that he does not want to join them.

Tottenham have now shifted their focus and have been credited with a link with Red Devils man Garnacho.

The Argentine has been linked with a possible exit from Old Trafford, with Napoli having worked on a deal for him, while Chelsea are also keen.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have not made any enquiries for the 20-year-old Argentina winger.

If Spurs do hold an interest in landing Garnacho then they have yet to tell Manchester United about it.

And the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.