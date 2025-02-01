Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton have submitted a ‘formal bid’ to land defender Abakar Sylla from French top flight side Strasbourg, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Saints grabbed a 2-1 win away at Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to keep their faint survival hopes alive.

Boss Ivan Juric is looking for reinforcements to bring in through the door and the club have already loaned Albert Gronbaek from French side Rennes.

Now Southampton want to pluck another player from French football and they have gone in with a bid for Strasbourg defender Sylla.

The Premier League side have put a simple loan bid on the table for the centre-back, without an option to buy.

They will now wait to hear back from Strasbourg about Sylla, who also has interest from Lazio.

Sylla has made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg this season, being booked twice.

He has struggled for regular game time in recent weeks and a move to Southampton may appeal for the Ivory Coast international.