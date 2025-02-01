Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stoke City ‘have made a bid’ to land an attacker from Hibernian after Blackburn Rovers failed with their own approach.

Potters boss Mark Robins wants to boost his final third options before the window closes on Monday evening and is looking north of the border to do so.

The club are prepared to back Robins and a move has been made to do a deal.

Stoke are targeting Hibernian attacker Elie Youan and ‘have made a bid’ for the player, which comes in at £1.5m plus add-ons, according to STV.

Blackburn Rovers went in for Youan earlier this week, but their proposal was knocked back by the Scottish Premiership side.

The Potters are now considered to be the frontrunners for the Frenchman.

Youan has made 13 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian so far this season, finding the back of the net against Ross County and Aberdeen.

Robins believes he can come in and make an impression in the English Championship and Stoke will be looking to wrap up the capture soon.