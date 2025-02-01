Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to be made a ‘hard to refuse’ offer for one of their attackers as the interested club look to push through a deal quickly.

Regis Le Bris has the Black Cats sitting in fourth spot in the Championship table and they are in action on Monday night at Middlesbrough.

Le Bris is keen for additions before the window closes and Sunderland were hoping to sign Ajax’s Chuba Akpom, but he looks set for Lille.

While Le Bris would like players, he is fighting a battle to keep hold of winger Tommy Watson.

Premier League side Brighton want to sign Watson and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, they will make Sunderland an offer that ‘will be hard to refuse’.

That could come in at the £10m mark and the Seagulls will hope to tempt the Black Cats into doing business.

It is suggested the switch could interest Watson as Brighton look to bring him into the side gradually.

The 18-year-old has made ten appearances in the Championship for Sunderland so far this season, with injury having kept him out of late.