Andrew Redington/Getty Images

One of Millwall’s stars is attracting interest from a Championship big wig with promotion ambitions.

The Lions registered a 2-1 win over QPR at the Den on Saturday and sit in 13th spot in the Championship table, just four points off the playoff places.

Millwall have boasted a strong defence, with just 27 goals conceded in the Championship all season, a total lower than any side from seventh place down.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, who joined them in the summer, has been one of their best players.

The former England youth international has started 27 games for the Championship side, clocking almost 2,500 minutes.

Now though, Millwall could soon be tested for Tanganga.

According to the Star, Sheffield United are eyeing Tanganga to boost their automatic promotion hopes.

They were interested in QPR’s Jimmy Dunne, but after he rejected the Blades, they are focused on the Millwall man as an alternative option.

All eyes will be on whether Sheffield United do lodge a late, late bid for Tanganga.