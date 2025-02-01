Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are making a late move to try to hijack Wolves’ swoop for a centre-back they are closing in on.

Spurs are in trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table and Wolves’ win over Aston Villa on Saturday means they are just five points ahead of 17th spot.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen for signings, but so far Daniel Levy has only been able to hand him goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Now Spurs are trying to hijack Wolves’ swoop for Lens defender Kevin Danso, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Wolves have a loan agreement in place with Lens for Danso, who is expected to be put through his medical checks by the club on Sunday.

However, Tottenham are making a late move and seeing if they can tempt the Austrian to move to north London instead.

It is unclear whether they will be able to turn Danso’s head so late in the day.

The defender was also wanted by Aston Villa and Juventus, but unless he has a change of heart now Spurs are in the race will join Wolves.

Sunday appears set to be key in seeing if the defender entertains Spurs’ offer.