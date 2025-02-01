Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur star has ‘deep respect’ for the manager of a club keen on signing him, but there is ‘zero chance’ of a winter transfer window move.

Spurs are stepping up their efforts in the transfer market as the window approaches it climax and are set to sign defender Kevin Danso from Lens.

They have already landed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and boss Ange Postecoglou wants another attacker in through the door.

One of their own attackers is a wanted man though as it is suggested Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with Heung-Min Son in Istanbul.

However, a move now looks off the table.

Son has ‘deep respect’ for Mourinho, according to Korean journalist Jason Lee, but he will not be able to agree to join the Yellow Canaries now.

Tottenham are currently short in the forward department and they do want to lose their captain Son in this window.

It is suggested there is ‘zero chance’ that a move can happen now.

The summer though could be a different story.

Son has been a regular in Ange Postecoglou’s squad and has netted six goals while assisting six times for Spurs in the league this season.