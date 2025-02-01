Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign an attacker both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been linked with, by intermediaries.

The Hammers have been offered a host of forward targets in the ongoing window, amid injuries to the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, but have yet to sign one.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday, West Ham are desperate to sign at least one forward for Graham Potter and he could have an option in Italy.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, AC Milan star Noah Okafor has been proposed to West Ham through intermediaries.

It is unclear whether the east London outfit have any interest in signing the 24-year-old forward and it is suggested it will become clear ‘in the next hours’.

Okafor is someone who is has been linked with the Hammers’ London rivals Tottenham.

It has also been suggested Okafor, who has been a bit part player for the Serie A outfit this season, has also been proposed to Newcastle United and Tottenham as well.

Tottenham, although interested in the centre forward, have yet to make a decision and all eyes will be on Okafor to see where he will end up beyond this window.