Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United had scouts watching a player in a La Liga clash on Saturday as they run the rule over him.

Graham Potter’s men are working hard to do deals before the transfer window closes on Monday evening, but they also have an eye towards the summer.

Potter is keen for West Ham to be more strategic in their signings and recently there was a change to their recruitment set-up with Tim Steidten leaving.

The club are keeping an eye on the Spanish top flight and had scouts at Sevilla’s game against Getafe on Saturday.

According to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, West Ham’s scouts were ‘following’ Sevilla’s Isaac Romero.

The 24-year-old completed the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw and was booked.

The Spanish centre forward has a contract with Sevilla until 2028 and has scored only two times for the side in the league so far.

Roma are also among the suitors of Romero and have already approached Sevilla with a bid.

Now it remains to be seen whether Romero’s performance against Getafe will convince West Ham to make a move for him.