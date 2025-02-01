Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Wolves have been informed ‘in the last few moments’ that Kevin Danso is going to Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

An agreement is in place between Wolves and French side Lens for Danso to move to Molineux on loan until the end of the season.

The defender has been expected at Molineux on Sunday to complete his medical and then put pen to paper to the loan deal.

Spurs, in desperate need of a centre-back, have jumped into the race though and were trying to hijack Wolves’ swoop.

It appears they have now succeeded as Wolves have been informed that Danso is going to Tottenham.

The lure of linking up with Ange Postecoglou in north London appears to have been too good to turn down for the Austria international.

Whether there is time for Wolves to respond and try to wrestle Danso back to Molineux remains to be seen.

Danso has been looked at by a host of clubs in the transfer window, with both Aston Villa and Juventus holding talks about potentially signing him.