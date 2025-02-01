Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves are in pole position to sign a central defender who is on fellow Premier League side Aston Villa’s wish list.

The Villans have been looking to add a quality central defender after Pau Torres suffered an injury and they let Diego Carlos to go Turkey.

They have shown interest in multiple players but have not been able to get any one of them through the door.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is a defender they like and Lens’ wanted man Kevin Danso is also a player they are keen on.

However, now according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Wolves are leading the race to secure Danso.

Italian giants Juventus also like the Austrian defender, but now it has been suggested that Wolves and Lens are discussing a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

It has been also claimed that some important details are still missing before Wolves and Lens agree on a potential deal for Danso.

Now it remains to be seen if Wolves will be able to land one of their top targets of this window and if Aston Villa will try to hijack the deal.