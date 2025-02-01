Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘very close’ to landing a centre-back who has also been on the radar of Aston Villa, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Vitor Pereira’s men boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha put Aston Villa to the sword and now Wolves could be set to beat Villa off the pitch too.

Aston Villa have held talks over signing Lens defender Kevin Danso, but he is ‘very close’ to making the move to Wolves on loan.

The Austrian defender is expected to undergo his medical with Wolves on Sunday.

Lens turned down offers of around £21m for Danso and the defender will now look to impress during his loan stint.

It is expected to be a simple loan, but Wolves could still try to keep him in the summer if he does well.

Juventus were also looking to do a deal for the defender, but they recently admitted defeat in the hunt and turned to other options, including Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly.