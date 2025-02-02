Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Aberdeen could move their interest in an attacker to the summer transfer window after struggling to make progress on a deal now, according to Sky Sports News.

Despite an impressive start to the season, Aberdeen have hit a sticky patch and are struggling badly under Jimmy Thelin, who wants more reinforcements.

The Dons are keen on strengthening their side in the ongoing window and a forward is on their agenda.

Aberdeen identified AC Milan’s Marko Lazetic as a potential candidate to bolster Thelin’s forward line.

Lazetic is currently on loan with TSC Backa Topola and the Dons have approached AC Milan to sign him, with talks taking place.

Aberdeen offered to take the 20-year-old on loan with a buy option in the summer.

However, it has been claimed that they have failed to convince AC Milan to agree to a deal to let Lazetic join them.

A transfer for Lazetic is now unlikely to be completed in the winter window and the Dons might try for him in the summer instead.

Aberdeen will now move on to other targets on their wish list with less than 48 hours remaining in the ongoing window.