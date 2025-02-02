Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal ‘are pushing’ to bring in Mathys Tel after Manchester United failed to agree a deal with Bayern Munich.

Manchester United stepped in to try to sign Tel after he snubbed a move to Tottenham Hotspur despite Spurs agreeing a €60m fee to sign him.

The Red Devils though have failed to agree terms with Bayern Munich, who want either a permanent sale now or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Arsenal have remained keen on Tel throughout and now they are making their move and, according to the Independent, ‘are pushing’ to sign the winger.

Mikel Arteta wants another attacking outlet and believes that Tel fits the bill.

The Gunners will be aware of the lack of time remaining in the transfer window and know they will have to work quickly.

Tel is prepared to move on from Bayern Munich after growing frustrated over a lack of game time.

All eyes will be on whether Arsenal can succeed where Manchester United and Spurs failed and take Tel to the Emirates.