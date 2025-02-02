Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘still in the running’ for Mathys Tel amid Manchester United’s efforts to sign him from Bayern Munich having ‘failed’.

Tel is prepared to move on from the Allianz Arena before the window closes if the deal on the table is right and he had been ready to sign for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were in the box seat to land the winger and talks were being held with Bayern Munich about a deal.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United’s negotiations with Bayern Munich have ‘failed’, with the two sides unable to agree.

Arsenal though are ‘still in the running’ and now look to be the most likely escape route for Tel.

The Gunners have been in the market to bring in another attacking player and hold an interest in the winger.

Bayern Munich want a straight sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can succeed where Manchester United failed and land Tel before the window slams shut.