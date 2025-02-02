Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa could extend Marco Asensio’s stay at Villa Park for another year if they want to as Paris Saint-Germain are open to it, according to The Athletic.

Villa have been active in the ongoing window and strengthening their forward line has been top of their agenda.

The Birmingham outfit have Paris Saint-Germain star Asensio in their mind and they approached the French outfit to loan him.

Aston Villa have now managed to agree a loan deal with PSG with no option to buy in the summer.

However. PSG are open to extending the loan period if that is something Aston Villa look to do.

The Spaniard is set to arrive in England today to undergo medical to finalise his deal.

Aston Villa have also agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for the signature of Marcus Rashford with an option to buy in the summer.

It has been suggested that Villa are still trying to sign another forward with Chelsea’s Joao Felix on their list.