Michael Steele/Getty Images

Aston Villa have reached an impasse in negotiations with Chelsea for Axel Disasi and are considering other options, according to The Athletic.

Villa are closing in on getting their hands on new forward recruits Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

They have now shifted their focus to defensive requirements, as signing a centre-back has been on their winter transfer agenda.

Chelsea’s Disasi is someone Unai Emery admires and the Aston Villa boss has had the green light from the defender.

Disasi wants regular football, but Chelsea need to agree to play ball for the switch to happen.

However, negotiations between Villa and the London club have reached an impasse due to high loan fee demand by Chelsea.

Now it has been claimed that Aston Villa are considering other centre-back options with less than 48 hours remaining in the winter window.

Now the Premier League outfit have to be quick and decisive in the market if they want to sign a centre-back with so little time remaining.

It has also been suggested that a permanent deal for Joao Felix is also unlikely due to the price tag of the player.