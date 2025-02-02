Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are to hold ‘new talks’ today with a player Unai Emery is a huge fan of and it is claimed that it is an ‘important day’ in the ‘poker’ surrounding any move.

Unai Emery’s side have been active in the recent days of the winter transfer window and have been busy securing deals for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

After the departures of Jhon Duran and Emi Buendia, the forward line has been an area that the Aston Villa boss is keen to improve.

Villa have agreed to a deal to sign Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United’s Rashford on loan.

However, Emery still wants to add one more forward and Chelsea’s Joao Felix is on his mind.

Aston Villa discussed Felix during their talks with Chelsea regarding signing defender Axel Disasi.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, both Aston Villa and AC Milan will hold ‘new talks’ for Felix today and it is an ‘important day’ in the ‘poker’ surrounding the attacker.

AC Milan are also admirers of the Portuguese attacker and they will look to progress their interest, which is claimed to be ‘very concrete’.

Felix has been a bit part player for Chelsea this season and could seal an exit from Stamford Bridge before the window closes.