Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton Hove & Albion are ‘closing in on’ landing Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Stefanos Tzimas, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Tottenham and Aston Villa both are set to stay up late in the market to sign a forward with Nurnberg’s Tzimas on their list.

The forward has attracted interest with his performances for the German outfit this season, scoring ten goals in 17 league games.

Aston Villa are set to complete the signings of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio but still want to add another forward.

Tottenham, on the other hand, despite being short in the forward department, have failed to land a striker yet.

However, Premier League outfit Brighton are leading the race for Tzimas as they are ‘closing in on’ capturing his signature.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke with Tzimas and the forward is favouring a move to Brighton.

He is currently on loan from PAOK Salonika and German outfit Nurnberg will trigger his buy option in the loan deal.

Now it remains to be seen whether Spurs or Villa will make one last attempt to try to hijack Tzimas’ move to Brighton with the deadline approaching on Monday.