Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic had ‘not responded’ to an offer for one of their players by earlier today, despite a club hoping to get a deal done before the deadline.

Brendan Rodgers has overseen a number of deals throughout the winter transfer window, with Kyogo Furuhashi a notable departure, heading to Rennes.

The Bhoys have brought winger Jota back to the club and he played and scored on Sunday in a 3-1 win at Fir Park against Motherwell.

Celtic could see striker Daniel Cummings move on soon as his deal is due to expire in the summer and the man who came off the bench against Aston Villa in the Champions League last week is West Ham United bound.

The Hammers would like Cummings to arrive now before the transfer window shuts.

They have offered £500,000 for him, but according to the Guardian, by earlier today ‘Celtic had not responded’ to the proposal.

If he moves under freedom of contract in the summer then Celtic would be due to get £350,000 in compensation.

The striker has scored 18 goals in 18 outings in the Lowland League for Celtic’s B side this season.