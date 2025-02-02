Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have now received a six-figure bid for their highly-rated attacking talent Daniel Cummings, according to Sky Sports News.

The 18-year-old academy prospect is rated very highly at the Glasgow giants and has attracted a host of clubs around Europe.

Cummings is already representing Scotland at Under-19 level, and he is a prolific presence in the Celtic B side.

Premier League side West Ham are one of the clubs who have been persistent in chasing the young Celtic forward for months now.

It was suggested earlier today that Celtic are not happy with West Ham’s effort to sign Cummings.

And now it has been suggested that the London club have made a bid worth £500,000 for the teenage attacker and he has agreed a pre-contract with them.

He has scored 24 times in 26 games for Celtic’s B side and the Irons are looking to strengthen their future with Cummings’ qualities.

West Ham are looking to bring in the Celtic attacking talent immediately before the window shuts on Monday night.