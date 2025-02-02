Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are very annoyed about the prospect of losing top talent Daniel Cummings to West Ham United, who are in talks to sign him, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are keen on signing a centre forward and they are set to get their hands on Brighton Hove & Albion’s Evan Ferguson on a loan deal.

Graham Potter’s side are also keen on signing Celtic attacker Cummings, who is very highly rated at the Scottish club.

Celtic have failed to tie down Cummings with a new contract ahead of his deal expiring in the summer.

West Ham were initially keen to sign him on a pre-contract, but they are now trying to get a £500,000 deal done.

They had not heard from Celtic about their offer earlier on Sunday.

It is suggested that Celtic are very annoyed at the prospect of losing Cummings, whom Brendan Rodgers gave an outing to last week against Aston Villa in the Champions League.

He has been prolific for Celtic’s B team in the Lowland League and losing him is a bitter pill to swallow for the Bhoys.