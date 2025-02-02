Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Peterborough United have accepted a ‘huge’ bid for the services of Norwich City linked Emmanuel Fernandez and it comes from the Championship, according to journalist Ben Jones.

Norwich are active in the transfer market in the final hours of the winter window and they hold an interest in Posh defender Fernandez.

The 23-year-old Peterborough defender is highly rated and despite Posh’s poor season in League One, his development has not gone unnoticed.

Now Peterborough have said yes to an offer which has come from the Championship and has been described as ‘huge’.

It is unclear if it is indeed Norwich that have put in the bid, but the Canaries have been hoping to land Fernandez.

However, the club in question have not yet been able to agree personal terms with Fernandez and the clock is ticking.

Fernandez came through the youth set-up at Brentford, but kicked off his senior career at Gillingham.

Peterborough saw enough to sign him in 2021 and he has been a regular for the London Road outfit during the current campaign.