Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea ‘would not block’ a move to Tottenham Hotspur for Axel Disasi ‘if the terms are right’, according to the BBC.

Spurs have just brought in Kevin Danso from Lens on loan with an obligation to buy to boost their options in defence.

Ange Postecoglou continues to want another defender though and he is keen on Chelsea’s Disasi.

It has been suggested that Chelsea would not like to loan Disasi to Spurs given their status as rivals, but that is wide of the mark.

Chelsea would not block the move from happening if the terms on the table were right.

Any blockage of the switch would be down to Disasi himself and what he wants to do.

Aston Villa are also keen on signing the Chelsea centre-back as they look to improve their own defensive options.

While Aston Villa may be a threat to Chelsea’s top four ambitions this season though, Spurs are not as they are in the bottom half of the table.