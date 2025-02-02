Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to receive an offer for a star who has made 14 appearances for the club in the Premier League so far this season.

The Magpies have been looking to offload fringe players this month, while also holding off making signings, as they plan for a summer of recruitment in line with PSR rules.

They are not expected to make signings before the window shuts, despite offloading Miguel Almiron and Isaac Hayden, while Lloyd Kelly is also going.

Eddie Howe does not want more exits, but Newcastle are set to be tested for Kieran Trippier.

According to the Daily Mail, Galatasaray ‘are now set to make an offer’ for the defender in the coming days.

He has been a bit-part player in Eddie Howe’s system this season, as Tino Livramento has been his clear first choice.

As a result, Trippier has managed just 14 appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies so far this season.

The full-back may be tempted by the idea of a move if it can bring him regular first team football.

He has played abroad before, in Spain at Atletico Madrid.