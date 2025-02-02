Cameron Smith/Getty Images

A club have made initial contact with the agent of a Stoke City midfielder as they explore a move to snap him up.

The Potters boosted their survival hopes in the Championship on Saturday by pulling off a 2-1 win away at Hull City.

Boss Mark Robins will quickly want to get his side safe and then start to plan for the 2025/26 season with Stoke.

That could be without midfielder Jordan Thompson, who is drawing interest from Swedish side AIK.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, AIK have ‘made initial contact’ with Thompson’s agent and are in talks about taking him to Sweden.

Thompson has made just 12 appearances in the Championship for Stoke this term, being booked four times in the process.

He last played for the Potters in the Championship against QPR in November.

The midfielder is an experienced performer and is just five appearances short of hitting the 150 mark in the Championship.