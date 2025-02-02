Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are set to cover the majority of Marcus Rashford’s wages during his loan spell with Aston Villa, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rashford is set to bid adieu to his childhood club to join fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa on loan until the end of the campaign.

The deal will also include an option to buy at the end for a fee in the region of £37m with bonuses.

With the player now undergoing his medical at Villa Park new details about the deal have now emerged.

It has been widely claimed that Aston Villa would cover over 70 per cent of the England international’s salary during his stay at Villa Park.

However, according to Italian journalist Raffaele Amato, that is wide of the mark and Manchester United wil pay the majority of Rashford’s salary.

Manchester United will cover 60 per cent of Rashford’s wages with Unai Emery’s team covering the other 40 per cent.

At the Old Trafford-based club Rashford earns a weekly wage in excess of £300,000 a week.

It remains to be seen which claims on the wage split are accurate and which are wide of the mark.