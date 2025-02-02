Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea for the signature of defender Ben Chilwell, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has wanted to bring in another defender and looks set to get his wish on deadline day.

Chilwell has been frozen out of the picture at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca and has made just one appearance for the Blues boss, from the bench.

He is looking to get his career back on track and Palace have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea to give him that opportunity.

Crystal Palace will put Chilwell through his medical paces on deadline day as they look to get the deal over the line.

Despite being a left-back by trade, Chilwell is able to operate as a left-sided centre-back and ticks the boxes of what Glasner is looking for.

The Crystal Palace boss will look to get him quickly up to speed once he joins.

Palace are due to face Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup next, before then taking on Everton, and all eyes will be on when Chilwell makes his debut.