Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have ‘come on strong’ to put themselves in a good position to beat a host of other Premier League sides to a defender, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

David Moyes has revived the Toffees since taking charge and few now feel they will be sucked into the Premier League drop zone under his stewardship.

Moyes wants to do business before the transfer window shuts and is keen to bring in a left-back quickly.

He has turned to Rennes defender Adrien Truffert, 23, who is of interest to a host of sides in the Premier League, having caught the eye with his displays for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Everton have ‘come on strong’ in a bid to get him in through the door before the window closes and despite a £20m price tag, the Toffees ‘could find the money’ to do the deal.

Moyes would prefer to land the Rennes man on a loan deal first, however it is rated as unlikely that Rennes will agree to that.

The left-back has made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes so far this season, being booked on three occasions.

Despite being just 23 years old, Truffert has made over 170 appearances in a Rennes shirt and over 130 of those in the French top flight.