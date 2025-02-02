George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City are ‘confident of pipping’ Sunderland to the signature of a Premier League club’s striker before the transfer window closes.

The Tigers are in the market for additions to back Ruben Selles, who is looking to steer them away from the danger zone in the Championship.

Those hopes suffered a blow at the weekend with a home defeat against Stoke City, but Hull could get a deadline day boost.

They have been battling with Sunderland to take promising striker Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

Now, according to Darren Witcoop, Hull are ‘confident of pipping’ Sunderland to Danns.

Liverpool had a good experience sending Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton on loan to Hull and appear not to have forgotten it.

Sunderland though, unlike the Tigers, are battling for promotion in the Championship this season.

Danns, 19, played for Liverpool in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven last week.