Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Lloyd Kelly’s Newcastle United exit will not mean a new player arriving at St James’ Park before the transfer window slams shut.

The Magpies have now agreed a deal with Juventus to allow Kelly to make the move to Turin and the Italians are racing to finalise the move.

Kelly will follow Miguel Almiron out of the door at Newcastle, while Isaac Hayden was loaned to Portsmouth.

However, according to journalist Craig Hope, the exit will not mean that Newcastle sign a player before the window closes.

Hope said: “I’m told Lloyd Kelly’s exit will NOT mean a new player arriving this window.”

Newcastle are loaning Kelly to Juventus and the deal contains an obligation to buy for a fee of £20m in the summer transfer window.

That will not see Eddie Howe able to strengthen his squad now though, despite the Magpies having both brought in cash and reduced the wage bill.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle come to regret not making any signings in a season where they are chasing a spot in the Champions League.