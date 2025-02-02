George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘are not in for’ a former Barcelona attacker they have been linked with wanting to take to Elland Road.

The Whites are in the market to sign a forward player and they have failed with their approach to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Southampton.

Archer remains a key target for Leeds boss Daniel Farke, but Southampton are so far unwilling to do business.

Leeds have been linked with looking towards Chelsea and their former Barcelona attacker Marc Guiu as an alternative, but according to the Daily Mirror, they ‘are not in for’ him.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is not someone that Leeds are looking to sign at present.

It remains to be seen if Leeds might rethink the situation if they cannot make progress on Archer.

Despite being rebuffed by Southampton with their initial approach for Archer, Leeds are still keeping a close eye on him.

Guiu has suitors in the Championship with Burnley and West Brom interested in him.

Now with less than two days remaining in the window, all eyes will be on Leeds to see whether they will be able to get their hands on a forward.