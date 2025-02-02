George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United could be handed a late lifeline in their bid to sign the player who is their top attacking target, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Yorkshire outfit are in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship and they want to bring in a forward to strengthen their hopes.

Leeds put seven goals past Cardiff City on Saturday, however Daniel Farke still feels the need for more firepower as the business end is approached.

Leeds went in with a recent loan bid for Southampton hitman Cameron Archer, but were knocked back; he has remained their top target.

Archer has failed to impress for the Saints since joining them in the summer and Southampton are considering signing a forward.

West Ham United striker Danny Ings has been linked with a return to Southampton in the ongoing window.

And the Hammers could sanction a departure for Ings as they are closing in on landing Evan Ferguson.

Ings’ potential move to Southampton might change their stance on Archer and facilitate a move to Leeds.

Now with less than 36 hours remaining in the window, clubs will have to act quickly.

Archer, who has previous experience of playing in the Championship, could boost Leeds’ hopes if they manage to land him.