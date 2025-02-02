Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League strugglers Leicester City have shown interest in Hoffenheim’s versatile attacker Marius Bulter, but he is happy to stay where he is.

The Foxes are currently battling to stay in the top flight as they are sitting second-bottom in the league table under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Only a day remains before the transfer window shuts down until the summer and the Foxes are trying to add players to survive.

They have been looking to add wingers and have turned their attention towards the Bundesliga for options.

Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer is a player they like but they must offer a permanent deal to sign him.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Hoffenheim’s 31-year-old Bulter is a player they like.

Despite being injured for seven league games, he has chipped in with six-goal involvements and multiple clubs are in for him.

The Foxes may need to look at somewhere else though, as he has rejected all offers due to his wish to stay at the German side.

All eyes will be on whether his head can be turned in the remaining hours of the window.