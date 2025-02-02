Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester United are confident of making progress in talks with Bayern Munich for Arsenal target Mathys Tel ‘in the next few hours’.

The 19-year-old winger wants to play regularly and could still leave Bayern Munich in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur were quick to strike a deal with the Bavarian giants over Tel, but Daniel Levy failed to convince him on a move.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen on signing Tel and they have approached Bayern Munich.

Ruben Amorim’s side have let the Bundesliga club know that they have the intention of taking Tel on loan.

However, Bayern Munich have yet to agree to any deal with any club for the Manchester United and Arsenal target as of now.

But according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are confident on progressing in the negotiations with Bayern Munich ‘in the next few hours’.

It has been suggested that the 19-year-old is favouring a move to Old Trafford over other clubs.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Tel’s talents and wants to add him to the Gunners’ line-up to boost their title hopes.

Now it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to beat competition from Arsenal to land Tel, if indeed the winger does move anywhere.