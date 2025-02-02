Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Arsenal are set to lose out to Manchester United on Mathys Tel, if the winger moves, amid Bayern Munich immediately rejecting a Red Devils loan offer.

Tel is a wanted man in the winter transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur were snubbed by him after they agreed a fee with Bayern Munich.

Spurs were prepared to splurge €60m to sign Tel and Bayern Munich were ready to do business, but Tel did not want to move to the bottom half of the Premier League table side.

Arsenal have recently been eyeing a loan swoop, but it is Manchester United who are now in the box seat as Tel ‘has decided’ he wants to sign for Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Manchester United must do a deal with Bayern Munich though and a loan offer they have put in has been ‘immediately rejected’.

The Bavarians are clear that any loan offer must include an obligation to buy in it and it is unclear if Manchester United will go that far.

They may have to though if they want to capture the winger before the transfer window slams shut.

Whether Arsenal will make a renewed push to try and derail Manchester United’s move remains to be seen, but for now, Tel has decided he wants to be Old Trafford bound.

Tel has been unhappy with his lack of game time at the Allianz Arena.