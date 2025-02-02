Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes to go up against Brentford in an away Premier League clash this afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Postecoglou takes his Tottenham team into the game sitting five points above 17th placed Wolves, who beat Aston Villa on Saturday.

Spurs have lost seven of their eleven away matches in the Premier League so far this season, but they did beat Brentford 3-1 in the earlier match between the two teams in September.

The Bees have had mixed recent form, but did beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on their last outing.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

In midfield, Spurs have Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski, Mikey Moore and Heung-Min Son support Richarlison.

There are options on the bench if Postecoglou needs then and they include Dane Scarlett and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brentford

Kinsky, Porro, Gray, Davies, Spence, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Cassanova, Sarr, Bergvall, Olusesi, Ajayi, Scarlett