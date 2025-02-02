Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Danish giants FC Copenhagen are not trying to get their hands on Leicester City custodian Daniel Iversen, despite claims to the contrary.

The Foxes are currently sitting 18th in the Premier League and are in danger of getting relegated at the end of this term.

They faced more issues when first-choice shot-stopper Mads Hermansen faced an injury setback and back-ups were used.

Even though Danny Ward and Jakub Stolarczyk were given chances, Iversen has never been used.

He has been on Leicester’s book since 2018 and has gone out on multiple loan spells away from the club.

In recent weeks, it was suggested that Danish Superliga giants Copenhagen are interested in bringing the Foxes custodian back to his homeland.

However, according to Danish outlet Bold, the Conference League side, who face Heidenheim in the playoff round, are not in for the Leicester man.

Iversen so far has not played a single minute for the Premier League side this season and it remains to be seen if he will be sent out on another loan for regular game time by Monday night.